Healthy Living: Treating IBM

Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
The idea of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city has caused controversy over the past few months, but a new resolution could mean the end of this discussion.
The idea of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city has caused controversy over the past few months, but a new resolution could mean the end of this discussion.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
A three-year-old boy is OK thanks to the 12-year-old who rescued him from nearly drowning in Isabella County.
A three-year-old boy is OK thanks to the 12-year-old who rescued him from nearly drowning in Isabella County.
A laundry list of items stolen out of cars for months. Manistee Police say three people have now admitted to the crimes.
A laundry list of items stolen out of cars for months. Manistee Police say three people have now admitted to the crimes.