Healthy Living: Treating IBM

It's a condition that causes the body's immune system to turn against its own muscles, making it difficult to walk or lift heavy things.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us in Healthy Living, inclusion-body myositis is often misdiagnosed or dismissed as a normal part of aging.

Dr. Lloyd says IBM is sometimes misdiagnosed as the neurodegenerative disease ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

But in ALS, the disease attacks the brain and spinal cord, while IBM attacks the muscle.