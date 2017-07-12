UPDATE: Missaukee Co. 911 Service Restored; Wexford Co. Sheriff' - Northern Michigan's News Leader

UPDATE: Missaukee Co. 911 Service Restored; Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office Phones Still Down

911 service has been restored in Missaukee County.

In Wexford County, the sheriff's office and jail phones are down, but 911 lines in the county are working.