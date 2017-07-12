Missaukee County 911 Service, Wexford County Sheriff's Office Phones Down

The idea of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city has caused controversy over the past few months, but a new resolution could mean the end of this discussion.

A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.

A laundry list of items stolen out of cars for months. Manistee Police say three people have now admitted to the crimes.

This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.

* Scattered Showers & Storms Today (Some Could Be Strong Or Severe) * Some Showers Tonight * Cloudy With Some Light Rain At Times Thursday --------------------------- Today: Grab the rain gear as you leave the house and expect scattered showers and storms today. Around mid day we will have a wave of strong to possibly severe storms move in off of Lake Michigan for the Lower Peninsula. This will impact areas from Traverse City down to Mt. Pleasant and work Northeast ...