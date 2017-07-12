Missaukee County 911 Service, Wexford County Sheriff's Office Ph - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Missaukee County 911 Service, Wexford County Sheriff's Office Phones Down

911 service for part of Missaukee County is down right now.

The sheriff's office says people with landlines in the Moorestown area are experiencing the issue; however, calling 911 from cell phones still works.

In Wexford County, the sheriff's office and jail phones are down, but 911 lines in the county are working.