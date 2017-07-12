Bicyclist Crosses in Front of Vehicle; Driver Loses Control, Crashes in Leelanau County

Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.

Police responded to the TART Trail crossing on South Lake Leelanau Drive, where they found a vehicle rolled and the injured driver outside of the car.

The driver told police he was driving south when a bicyclist rode in front of him.

After investigating, police determined because of the type of bike and the slope of the roadway, the biker didn't see the vehicle coming.

Police say the vehicle's speed also played a role in the crash.

The driver was ultimately taken to Munson Medical Center for his injuries.