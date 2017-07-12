Former Cadillac Hotel Employee Accused of Embezzling More Than $100,000

A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.

Wexford County deputies say Melinda Tornovich embezzled the money while she was employed with Cadillac West Development Group, Inc., which owns both Cadillac's Adventure Island and Days Inn.

Court documents show it happened between 2006 and 2012.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison or pay up to three times the amount she's accused of stealing.