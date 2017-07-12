Man Dies After Being Found in Water at Fremont Lake Park

911 service for part of Missaukee County is down right now.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
A man is dead after he was reported missing in Fremont Lake Park.
A three-year-old boy is OK thanks the 12-year-old who rescued him from nearly drowning in Isabella County.
This week downtown Gaylord is transforming into a Swiss Heaven for the 53rd Alpenfest.
“It's really just gonna be an amazing experience I'm still pinching myself you could say.” Pinching himself because he can't believe all his hard work is paying off.
Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian government both on the defensive Wednesday morning.
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Jail are experiencing phone issues Wednesday morning.
As many of us know, it’s the littlest things that often tend to make us the happiest.
Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
The idea of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city has caused controversy over the past few months, but a new resolution could mean the end of this discussion.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A laundry list of items stolen out of cars for months. Manistee Police say three people have now admitted to the crimes.
The Medal of Valor. It's the highest honor a public safety official can receive.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.
