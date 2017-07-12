Man Dies After Being Found in Water at Fremont Lake Park - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Dies After Being Found in Water at Fremont Lake Park

A man is dead after he was reported missing in Fremont Lake Park.

Tuesday, first responders and a dive team located the man in 14-feet of water.

He was taken to Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont and then transported to a Grand Rapids hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.