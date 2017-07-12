Toddler Slips, Falls Into Pool; Rescued By 12-Year-Old in Isabella County

A three-year-old boy is OK thanks the 12-year-old who rescued him from nearly drowning in Isabella County.

The incident happened at the Days Inn in Union Township where the toddler’s parents work.

Deputies say the three-year-old was under water for two minutes before a 12-year-old boy came to the rescue.

Video shows that the toddler wandered into the pool area, slipped on the steps and went under water.

When the 12-year-old saw the toddler, he immediately pulled him out of the water, unconscious, and with help from a brother carried him into the hallway while calling for help.

The three-year-old’s mother performed CPR for about a minute until the boy regained consciousness.

The child is expected to recover.