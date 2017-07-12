Russian Government Denies Ties To Lawyer Who Met With Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian government both on the defensive Wednesday morning.

This after Trump Jr. released a chain of emails about a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insists the Russian government has no ties to the lawyer.

In those emails, he appears to accept help from the Russian government in his father's campaign against Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump Jr is now trying to set the record straight.

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to defend his son, calling him 'open, transparent and innocent.'

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

In the emails, Trump Jr. is told the Russian lawyer is willing to provide compromising information about Clinton.

Now the House and the Senate are looking for more information as they continue investigations into possible Russian meddling in the election.

The lawyer has denied working for the Russian government and said it was her intent to discuss U.S. sanctions with Donald Trump Jr, not the campaign.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to look into the meeting and email chain as part of the overall collusion investigation.