Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Jail Experiencing Phone Issues

The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Jail are experiencing phone issues Wednesday morning.

They say if you have an emergency you should still dial 911.

All non-emergencies should call (231) 779-9212.

