Bill Under Consideration To Preserve Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Millions of dollars for Great Lakes clean-up efforts are back on the table.

Congressional budget writers hope to overrule President Donald Trump's plan to eliminate the funds.

A House appropriations subcommittee will consider a bill that includes $300,000 for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The money goes toward removing toxic pollution, restoring wetlands and fighting invasive species.

The Boardman River Restoration Project in Grand Traverse County is one of the projects that benefits from it.

President Trump's 2018 spending plan killed the Great Lakes program.

Michigan lawmakers say the new bill is a first step toward preserving it.

The program though enjoys widespread bipartisan support in the eight states surrounding the Great Lakes.