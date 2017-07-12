Two More Wildfires Spark In California As Crews Continue Battling Flames

At least two more wildfires have broken out in California.

This comes as firefighters are already battling dozens of wildfires throughout the west.

A new fire started Tuesday afternoon in San Diego County, forcing evacuations and closing highways.

And east of San Jose, a fast-moving fire destroyed two homes.

People in the area are being evacuated as fire crews work to contain the growing flames.

Emergency crews say there have been some injuries in these wildfires but so far no one has died.