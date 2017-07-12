MTM On The Road: Gaylord's 53rd Alpenfest

This week downtown Gaylord is transforming into a Swiss Heaven for the 53rd Alpenfest.

The five day festival is an unofficial homecoming to many in the Gaylord area, attendees are welcomed to don their lederhosen and dirndl for a week of family fun.

Join our On The Road team as they take us behind the scenes of the festival to preview everything the week holds.

Carnival games, ethnic food, and the World's Largest Coffee Break; this Swiss Festival has a little something for everyone to enjoy.