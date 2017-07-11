SANE Drug Team Seizes Marijuana Plants Growing Illegally Near Gaylord Dispensary

An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.

The SANE drug team got a tip Monday that marijuana plants were growing near a dispensary on Otsego Avenue in Gaylord.

After a search, they ended up seizing 26 marijuana plants and a slew of other marijuana products.

Pain killers and marijuana were also taken from the vehicle of two people inside the business.

The woman operating the dispensary was arrested for having, growing and intending to deliver marijuana as well as having tramadol.

SANE says the investigation is still ongoing.