Gaylord's Alpenfest Ignites With Burning Of The Boogg

The Alpenfest is capping off their first night with the Burning of the Boogg.

It's one of the most anticipated events at the festival in Gaylord.

And it's history goes back to a Swiss tradition.

Throughout the day people have been filling out pieces of paper with stuff that they're worried about or their problems, they then put that in the boogg, and then watch it go up in smoke.

We had a chance to talk with some people about what they wrote and why they love taking part.

“It's a really cool tradition, that's been going on for as long as I can remember, people from all around, come to put their worries on this sheet of paper and stuff them in the boogg,” Mike Reling, former festival marshal said.

A longtime tradition, people of all ages, with all types of worries wishing them away at the Burning of the Boogg.

Some swear by the powers of boogg burning.

“You write your troubles on a piece of paper and its totally gone after that, you have no trouble, as long as you write it down and put it in the boogg. A couple of the worries are basically, you know, we all have family where somebody has an illness or sickness, I have a stepfather that has cancer,” Reling said.

Or how small.

“I said arguing with my mom when she says no,” Henry McClure, 8-year-old said.

The Burning of the Boogg is a remedy.

“I think it just kind of makes you feel better, maybe you are trying to get rid of some worries it’s just kind of an uplifting thing,” Jenni Caverson, festival manager said.

And a great gathering for the community.

“That's what it’s about, gathering the community, convening and celebrating summer,” Reling said.

This is just a start to a lot more great events happening this week at Alpenfest and we'll be covering them all for you.