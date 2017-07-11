Mount Pleasant Gathering Information For Mosquito Spraying

Mosquitoes are wreaking havoc in Mount Pleasant following the floods.

Now the city is looking at whether they should spray to try to get rid of the bugs.

This year people have noticed a lot more mosquitoes, especially in parks.

Now the city is gathering information to see if spraying would be effective.

The city manager says Mount Pleasant already has phone calls into the experts.

"There certainly are a lot more of them this year. You can really notice them as you walk into the parks. We've seen a drastic change but we are going to rely on the experts to know if there's anything we can do that would be effective at this point in time," Nancy Ridley said.

The decision to spray will ultimately be up to city commissioners.

They have another meeting in a couple weeks.