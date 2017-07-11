Team Rubicon Helps Flood Victims In Isabella, Midland Counties

Mosquitoes are wreaking havoc in Mount Pleasant following the floods. Now the city is looking at whether they should spray to try to get rid of the bugs. This year people have noticed a lot more mosquitoes, especially in parks.
Parts of Mid-Michigan, devastated by flooding weeks ago are still cleaning and repairing. That's where an organization called Team Rubicon comes in. Members from all over the country have flown in to help flood victims in Isabella and Midland counties.
A laundry list of items stolen out of cars for months. Manistee Police say three people have now admitted to the crimes.
Remember that big 4th of July party on Torch Lake?
“It’s wrong, it’s absolutely wrong.” The controversial discussion on whether or not Traverse City becomes a sanctuary city could come to an end.
The 53rd Annual Alpenfest is up and running in Gaylord.
Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
The Medal of Valor. It's the highest honor a public safety official can receive.
A week of rain, warmth and bright sunshine. We're seeing some big changes in the Doppler 9&10 Weather Garden!
While gardening is good for the soul, sometimes nothing is more relaxing than a nice day on the water with family and friends.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.
We have an update out of Grand Traverse County where a rollover accident involving a semi truck has caused quite a mess.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.
Donald Trump Jr. has released a statement an email chain titled “Russia-Clinton – private and confidential.”
A Michigan native is charged with murder after police say he killed his wife and a New York State trooper.
