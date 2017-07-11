53rd Annual Alpenfest Kicks Off in Gaylord

The 53rd Annual Alpenfest is up and running in Gaylord.

The festival has a long list of awesome alpine events throughout the week starting Tuesday night.

The courthouse bells just rang signaling the official start of the festival.

It’s a celebration that dates back hundreds of years.

There are a couple concerts Tuesday night, but the marquee event of the day and maybe the festival, starts when the sun goes down.

It’s the Burning of the Boog, something everyone is looking forward to.

“You put your troubles inside the boog and right at about dark the Otsego County Fire Department brings it to the parking lot tells everybody back, burns the boog and all the troubles are gone,” Mike Reling, former festival marshal said.

We’re going to be at Alpenfest all night as people get rid of their troubles and celebrate this community, and we'll show you more highlights from the anticipated event on 9&10 News at 11.