Leelanau Co. Sheriff Warns Businesses to Watch Out for Fake IDs

Leelanau Co. Sheriff Warns Businesses to Watch Out for Fake IDs

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says more teens are using fake IDs lately to buy alcohol.

They're now warning businesses to be on the lookout.

They say the cards can be bought over the internet.

Maine, New York and Illinois driver's licenses are the most used because they don't have a magnetic strip on the back.

Most ages on the fake IDs range from 21 to 23.