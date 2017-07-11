Stand Up For Great Lakes Donates $500 Check From Cans Collected Cleaning Torch Lake

Remember that big 4th of July party on Torch Lake?

Well it resulted in a big check for the Torch Lake Protection Alliance, thanks to the garbage, and a group who picked it up.

The Stand Up For Great Lakes cleans up the Torch Lake Sand Bar after the big 4th of July celebrations.

And Tuesday they handed off a $500 check from the cans they collected.

They set up garbage barrels around the lake and then spent two days in the water picking up everything from trash and cans to jewelry and sunglasses.

And the reason they do this, just to keep the lake clean for others to enjoy.

“From helping us pay for law enforcement, providing the porta johns, the trash receptacles, everything that we can think of even down to jet skis for the officers to help with trespassing issues, it all goes to try and keep this a holiday that everybody gets to celebrate,” Sue Kelly, Torch Lake Protection Alliance said.

Just in a few days, Stand Up For Great Lakes collected about 50 large garbage bags that were donated by Gill-Roys Torch River Hardware.