North American International Auto Show to Stay at Detroit's Cobo Center Through 2025

Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
The North American International Auto Show at Detroit's Cobo Center will stay there through 2025.
Nearly 3 million more vehicles are on the updated list of recalls to fix a potentially dangerous air bag defect.
Tuesday marks one year since the shooting death of two court bailiffs in Berrien County.
We have an update on a child porn case against ex-Michigan State gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
Donald Trump Jr. has released a statement an email chain titled “Russia-Clinton – private and confidential.”
A mother and daughter are safe after their kayaks overturned on Lake Michigan.
Police in Isabella County pulled over a Grand Rapids man for not coming to a complete stop, and now he's facing charges for much more.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.
We have an update out of Grand Traverse County where a rollover accident involving a semi truck has caused quite a mess.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.
A Michigan native is charged with murder after police say he killed his wife and a New York State trooper.
