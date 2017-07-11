North American International Auto Show to Stay at Detroit's Cobo - Northern Michigan's News Leader

North American International Auto Show to Stay at Detroit's Cobo Center Through 2025

Posted: Updated:

The North American International Auto Show at Detroit's Cobo Center will stay there through 2025.

The new agreement to keep the event at its current location was announced Tuesday morning.

The auto show's executive director says the Cobo Center is a "world-class venue".

It recently went through around $279 million in renovations. 

An earlier agreement to keep the show at Cobo Center for five years was signed in 2012.