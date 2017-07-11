Sights and Sounds: Osprey Nest - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Osprey Nest

Osprey often build their nests with sticks and branches high in the air, sometimes on top of telephone poles.

For today's Sights and Sounds, Jim LeHocky captured a nest and the mama bird in a nearby tree in Sault Ste. Marie.  