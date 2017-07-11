Takata Adds 2.4 Million More Vehicles to Air Bag Recall List

Nearly 3 million more vehicles are on the updated list of recalls to fix a potentially dangerous air bag defect.

Takata says they include Ford, Nissan and Mazda.

The air bag inflators are a new type that previously was thought to be safe.

Vehicles affected are from the 2005 through 2012 model years.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force.

At least 17 people have died and more than 180 have been injured due to the problem.

To see if your vehicle is on the recall list, click here.