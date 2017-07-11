Deadly Berrien County Courthouse Shooting: One Year Later

Tuesday marks one year since the shooting death of two court bailiffs in Berrien County.

Ron Kienzle and Joe Zangaro died when their killer, Larry Gordon, tried to escape court

Gordon was also killed.

Governor Rick Snyder issued a statement saying in part: "This is a solemn day as we remember the tragic events that took place at the Berrien County Courthouse a year ago today," Snyder said. "Court officers Joseph Zangaro and Ronald Kienzle will be remembered for the courage and valor that they showed in the face of great danger. These brave men made the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect the people and community that they served, and for that we will be forever grateful. While we may never be able to properly thank Joseph, Ronald and all of the Berrien County Courthouse employees for their service that day, we will continue to keep them all in our thoughts and prayers."