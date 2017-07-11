Former Gymnastics Doctor Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

We have an update on a child porn case against ex-Michigan State gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

The doctor has agreed to plead guilty to three charges.

Lawyers say that the plea negotiated Tuesday morning only resolves the federal charges.

Back in December, an FBI agent said that a hard drive found on Nassar's property contained 37,000 child pornography images and videos.

Nassar is also accused of molesting nine gymnasts, and is being sued by more than 100 women for similar crimes.