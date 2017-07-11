Inside the Kitchen: Food Truck Month at Etta's in Harbor Springs

Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
The Medal of Valor. It's the highest honor a public safety official can receive.
A week of rain, warmth and bright sunshine. We're seeing some big changes in the Doppler 9&10 Weather Garden!
While gardening is good for the soul, sometimes nothing is more relaxing than a nice day on the water with family and friends.
Our series on food trucks continues with a trip to Harbor Springs where you'll find a custom-built rig and a lot of flavor Inside the Kitchen.
Starting this week, the 9&10 News team is bringing you a new segment focusing on "The Art of Aging." Once a month, we will take a look at healthy and local alternatives.
The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office says more teens are using fake IDs lately to buy alcohol.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
The North American International Auto Show at Detroit's Cobo Center will stay there through 2025.
Nearly 3 million more vehicles are on the updated list of recalls to fix a potentially dangerous air bag defect.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.
We have an update out of Grand Traverse County where a rollover accident involving a semi truck has caused quite a mess.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.
Donald Trump Jr. has released a statement an email chain titled “Russia-Clinton – private and confidential.”
A Michigan native is charged with murder after police say he killed his wife and a New York State trooper.
