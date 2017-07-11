The Art of Aging: Nutrition & Healthy Eating

Starting this week, the 9&10 News team is bringing you a new segment focusing on "The Art of Aging."

Once a month, we will take a look at healthy and local alternatives.

Comfort Keepers owners Russ and Leslie Knopp have more on how you can stay healthy as the years go by.

As we age, there is no better place than Northern Michigan to live an active and healthily lifestyle

This month we are at Gallagher's Farm Market to talk about nutrition and healthy eating.

Like most older adults, Russ and Leslie Knopp want to do everything they can to stay happy, health and independent.

A good diet supports the mental and physical well-being they'll need.

Eating fresh food can have a profound impact on your heart. Studies show that 70 percent of heart disease can be prevented with the correct nutrition, but eating right isn't always easy.

As we age, our taste buds change. The increased sweet and salty craving we get can be satisfied by eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Not only are they delicious, they also help reduce cholesterol!

We often hear that people in one or two person households don't want to buy fresh fruits and vegetables because they are worried they will spoil.

Our local grocer understand this and they make it easy to purchase only what you need.

You can also keep produce longer by freezing it in individual portion sizes. It's convenient and you can enjoy them all year long.

There are lots of options for finding fresh local produce in Northern Michigan.

We are blessed with an abundance of fantastic farmers markets and local grocery stores.

This is a great time of year to try fresh produce and improve your health in the process.