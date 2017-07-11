Alex Jokich returned to Northern Michigan’s News Leader in June 2017 with a new role as co-anchor of Michigan This Morning.

Alex started her broadcasting career at 9&10 News in 2009 as a general assignment reporter. She went on to become the On The Road reporter for Michigan This Morning, sharing her spunky side with viewers in Northern Michigan.

In 2012, Alex joined WWMT in Kalamazoo, where she worked as a reporter for nearly five years. While in Kalamazoo, she covered several national tragedies, including the Uber shooting spree and Kalamazoo biking tragedy.

Alex has won multiple awards during her time as a journalist, including a Michigan Emmy for ‘Best Documentary,’ a Murrow Award for ‘Excellence in Social Media’ and a Michigan Association of Broadcasters Award for ‘Best Investigative Story.’

Alex grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and graduated from Pepperdine University. She enjoys running, hiking and spending time outdoors. She is excited to return to Northern Michigan, waking up bright and early with viewers on MTM. You can reach Alex via email at AlexJokich@9and10news.com or connect with her on Facebook or Twitter.