Aaron Parseghian

Aaron joined the 9&10 News team as our Petoskey Bureau reporter in May of 2017.

Prior to working for Northern Michigan's News Leader, he worked as a news anchor and served as news director at WBKB in Alpena.

Aaron grew up in the Boston area and graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in film and television studies and economics. There, he played on the club lacrosse team and worked at the campus television station.

When Aaron is not reporting you can find him at a golf course, the beach, a vineyard or even the ski slopes. He enjoys exploring everything that Northern Michigan has to offer.

If you have a story idea you can email Aaron at aaronparseghian@9and10news.com or connect with him on Facebook or Twitter.