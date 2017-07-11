Michigan State Police Find 35 Pounds of Marijuana Wax After Pulling Over RV

State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
Donald Trump Jr. has released a statement an email chain titled “Russia-Clinton – private and confidential.”
A mother and daughter are safe after their kayaks overturned on Lake Michigan.
Police in Isabella County pulled over a Grand Rapids man for not coming to a complete stop, and now he's facing charges for much more.
Today is July 11, also known as 7-Eleven Day!
We have an update out of Grand Traverse County where a rollover accident involving a semi truck has caused quite a mess.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is meeting with lawmakers Tuesday to discuss the so-called "Good Jobs" legislation.
The 53rd Alpenfest in Gaylord is finally kicking off! The five-day festival has become an unofficial homecoming for many in the Gaylord area.
After weeks of heated debate, Traverse City is expected to announce it will not become a sanctuary city.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A Michigan native is charged with murder after police say he killed his wife and a New York State trooper.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Donald Trump Jr. has released a statement an email chain titled “Russia-Clinton – private and confidential.”
After weeks of heated debate, Traverse City is expected to announce it will not become a sanctuary city.
