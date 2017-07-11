Michigan State Police Find 35 Pounds of Marijuana Wax After Pulling Over RV

State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.

Troopers say Amy Edens is now charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.

Seven people were inside the RV at the time.

So far, Edens is the only one charged.

Police found 35 pounds of marijuana wax in the form of medicinal lotion inside the RV.

They say it was packaged in 24 ounce mason jars, along with more marijuana.