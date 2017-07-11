Mom Accused of Trying to Drunkenly Flag Down Drivers After Leaving Child Alone

A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.

Police say Cree Glavas was highly intoxicated Sunday morning.

They found her at the 2300 block of South Mission Street in Mount Pleasant.

Police say Glavas told them she was looking for a ride and that she had left her child in a hotel room.

Police found the 8-year-old nearby and handed the child over to the father.

Glavas is charged with disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.