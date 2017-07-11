Donald Trump Jr. Releases Email Chain About Russia Meeting

Donald Trump Jr. has released a statement an email chain titled “Russia-Clinton – private and confidential.”

The emails show Trump Jr. was told the Russian government had information that could “incriminate” Clinton and her dealings with Russian.

In the email, Trump Jr. told the person promising him damaging information about Hillary Clinton: “If it’s what you say I love it.”

Trump Jr. posted the emails on Twitter Tuesday, saying he released the exchanges “in order to be totally transparent.”

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

This comes after the New York Times reported Trump Jr. was notified the Russian government wanted to pass along damaging information about the president's democratic opponent Hillary Clinton before his meeting with a Russian lawyer last year.