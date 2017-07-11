Mother, Daughter Safe After Kayaks Overturn on Lake Michigan

A mother and daughter are safe after their kayaks overturned on Lake Michigan.

It happened Monday night around 9:30 on Lake Michigan, near Beaver Island’s Donegal Bay.

The Charlevoix County sheriff says a mother and her 15-year-old daughter were kayaking without lifejackets when their kayaks overturned.

Someone saw the two in the water, and kayaked out to bring them lifejackets.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies, firefighters and EMS arrived on the beach and could see the kayakers about 500 feet from shore.

Firefighters found a small boat and were preparing to launch when the two kayakers managed to swim to shallow water and walk to shore.

The sheriff’s office says the two were able to get a hot shower immediately to prevent hypothermia.