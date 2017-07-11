Mount Pleasant Police Arrest Grand Rapids Man for Having, Delivering Drugs

Police in Isabella County pulled over a Grand Rapids man for not coming to a complete stop, and now he's facing charges for much more.

Christopher Perez was pulled over by a Mount Pleasant police officer Monday.

Police say he was driving with a suspended license and was chewing on a green leafy substance, later identified as marijuana.

Perez was then taken to the Isabella County Jail for driving with a suspended license and tampering with evidence.

While there, police found 12 individually wrapped bindles of heroin in Perez's pants.

He now faces several charges, including manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance -- second offense.