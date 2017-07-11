Gov. Snyder Meeting with MI Lawmakers to Discuss 'Good Jobs' Legislation

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is meeting with lawmakers Tuesday to discuss the so-called "Good Jobs" legislation.

They are working to resolve differences related to proposed tax incentives, which were designed to boost large-scale business expansions in the state.

The private meeting comes a day before lawmakers hold a rare voting session ahead of a summer recess.

Snyder is pushing for approval of the bills because Michigan could be the site of a U.S. plant, proposed by Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

A similar vote was canceled three weeks ago by the state House Speaker.