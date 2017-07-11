Gaylord's 53rd Annual Alpenfest Celebration Begins

The 53rd Alpenfest in Gaylord is finally kicking off!

The five-day festival has become an unofficial homecoming for many in the Gaylord area.

Festivities kick off on Tuesday and run through the week, including a carnival, a luncheon, concerts, and of course, the annual Burning of the Boogg.

The beloved tradition asks festival-goers to write their troubles on a piece of paper, slip them inside the Boogg and watch them go up in smoke.

Wednesday on Michigan This Morning, our On The Road crew will break down all of the fun events going on throughout the week.