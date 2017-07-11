Traverse City Community Awaits Decision on Sanctuary City Status

After weeks of heated debate, Traverse City is expected to announce if it will not become a sanctuary city.

An ad hoc committee will make that recommendation to the mayor and commissioners at a meeting Tuesday night.

While the city is not expected to officially deem itself a sanctuary city, the Human Rights Commission says it will continue working to make Traverse City a place that supports immigration, diversity and the rights of all people who live there.

The meeting takes place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will be there to bring the latest details.