MTM On The Road: Seven Eleven Day in Gaylord

The 53rd Alpenfest in Gaylord is finally kicking off! The five-day festival has become an unofficial homecoming for many in the Gaylord area.

After weeks of heated debate, Traverse City is expected to announce it will not become a sanctuary city.

“We have a great plot it's very sunny we've got water out there and we got good soil why not.” Checking all the boxes at Leelanau Christian Neighbors to build a garden.

A Michigan native is charged with murder after police say he killed his wife and a New York State trooper.

No additional Asian carp have turned up in a search of the Chicago waterway, where one was found just nine miles from Lake Michigan.

Right now there are only two outdoor ice rinks in the area and Monday night a trustee presented the possibility of bringing another one and the benefits it would bring.

A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says a semi-truck rolled over on M-113 Monday night. It happened on M-113 and Van's Lane near Fife Lake. They say no other vehicles were involved and injuries are minor.