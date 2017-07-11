MTM On The Road: 7-Eleven Day in Gaylord

Today is July 11, also known as 7-Eleven Day! You've probably seen this day trending on social media, or maybe you've just noticed an abundance of people walking around with Slurpees in their hands. That's because on this day every year, 7-Eleven stores across the world celebrate their birthday and their customers by giving away free Slurpees. 7-Eleven is the No. 1 market in the world for Slurpee drink sales. They sell over 14 million Slurpee beverages a month! Today our On The Road team is celebrating with the Slurpee masters live from Gaylord's 7-Eleven store, come join us!