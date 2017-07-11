Michigan Native Charged in Deaths of Wife, New York State Trooper

A Michigan native is charged with murder after police say he killed his wife and a New York State trooper.

Troopers say Justin Walters of Zeeland shot and killed his wife at their northern New York home Sunday, before also shooting Trooper Joel Davis, who thought he was responding to a domestic situation.

Davis later died from his injuries.

The motive behind the killings remains unknown.

Walters was arrested and charged with murder Monday.

The brother of the fallen trooper says Davis had a heart for service.

Walters is being held without bond.

The case will now go to a grand jury.