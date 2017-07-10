Traverse City Area Toys For Tots Receives National Recognition

The Traverse City area Toys For Tots has received a top honor.

Toys For Tots of Northwest Michigan has been recognized as one of the top Christmas toy programs in the country.

The pile of toys they collected last year, helped them earn the national award for best campaign.

Last year, the Toys For Tots Northwest Michigan Chapter gifted 24,000 toys to over 7,000 children.

They also received over $26,000 in cash donations.

“The award really is a challenge for the coming year to make sure that we make sure that we are continue to be good stewards of the public trust and that the needs of the family in the area are met,” Mike Kent, Toys For Tots said.

Toys For Tots is preparing for next year already and hope to help even more kids in our community.