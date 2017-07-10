No More Asian Carp Found in Chicago Waterway Since June Sighting

No additional Asian carp have turned up in a search of the Chicago waterway, where one was found just nine miles from Lake Michigan.

The discovery triggered an intensive search in late June.

Federal and state agencies hired crews to comb a 13-mile stretch of the area where it was found.

And after two weeks, the search came up empty.

Scientists say Asian carp would decimate native fish and threaten the sport fishing industry if allowed to enter the Great Lakes.