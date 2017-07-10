Man Heads to Jail After Leading Police on Chase in Presque Isle County

A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.

In January, Kody Hyde led police on a high-speed chase in Onaway.

He ended up crashing into some trees and hiding in a van until being arrested.

He’ll now spend six months in jail for that, with a year and a half of probation.

And an additional year for unrelated charges of stalking and malicious destruction of property.