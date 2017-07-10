Update: Grand Traverse Co. Crews Cleaning Up After Semi Rollover on M-113

We have an update out of Grand Traverse County where a rollover accident involving a semi truck has caused quite a mess.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office tells us it happened Monday night around 9 on M-113 and Van's Lane near Fife Lake.

The accident caused hundreds of cases of Bud Light beer to scatter across the roadway.

Crews have been on the scene since the accident cleaning up the mess.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we continue to follow the latest details on this developing accident.