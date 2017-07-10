Update: Grand Traverse Co. Crews Cleaning Up After Semi Rollover on M-113

Today is July 11, also known as 7-Eleven Day!
We have an update out of Grand Traverse County where a rollover accident involving a semi truck has caused quite a mess.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is meeting with lawmakers Tuesday to discuss the so-called "Good Jobs" legislation.
The 53rd Alpenfest in Gaylord is finally kicking off! The five-day festival has become an unofficial homecoming for many in the Gaylord area.
After weeks of heated debate, Traverse City is expected to announce it will not become a sanctuary city.
“We have a great plot it's very sunny we've got water out there and we got good soil why not.” Checking all the boxes at Leelanau Christian Neighbors to build a garden.
A Michigan native is charged with murder after police say he killed his wife and a New York State trooper.
No additional Asian carp have turned up in a search of the Chicago waterway, where one was found just nine miles from Lake Michigan.
Right now there are only two outdoor ice rinks in the area and Monday night a trustee presented the possibility of bringing another one and the benefits it would bring.
The Traverse City area Toys For Tots has received a top honor.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
A fugitive all the way from Texas holed up in a Mason County house, hiding from police.
We have an update out of Grand Traverse County where a rollover accident involving a semi truck has caused quite a mess.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
