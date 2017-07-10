Developing: Semi-Truck Rollover on M-113 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Developing: Semi-Truck Rollover on M-113

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office says a semi-truck rolled over on M-113 Monday night.

It happened on M-113 and Van's Lane near Fife Lake. 

They say no other vehicles were involved and injuries are minor.