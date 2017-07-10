New Commander Takes Over U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City

Hundreds came together Monday to watch the change of command at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.

Commander Nathan Coulter has officially taken over for Commander Gregory Matyas

9&10's Taylor Jones was at the ceremony Monday.

She introduces us to the new commander and explains where his predecessor is going.

An exciting day for many as Commander Nathan Coulter took over for commander Gregory Matyas.

Matyas has been commander at the station for the last two years, it was a bittersweet day for him and his family.

“It’s been absolutely amazing. I've broadened myself, I’ve learned a lot in command, I’ve been welcomed in one of the greatest communities in the United States and a community that loves the Coast Guard,” says Commander Matyas.

Matyas is now headed to the Naval War College in Rhode Island for a year.

Coulter comes to Northern Michigan from Air Station Kodiak in Alaska.

“I am anxious to serve the people of the Great Lakes region. I have never been in this area. I am anxious to integrate and learn what the great lakes are all about,” says Commander Coulter

Commander Coulter is also excited to work with the H60 Jayhawk helicopters.

“What I have to look forward to for the next two years is to steady the rate of change and integrate the aircraft into the region and conduct missions,” says Commander Coulter.

Overall it was a special day for both commanders.

“I’m speechless, I really am. I am humbled to be a part of this town, this community, the Coast Guard, it's the pinnacle of my career,” says Commander Matyas.

Commander Coulter added,

“I couldn't help but feel a real pride in the country, a real pride for the area. It was just really special to see so many folks.”