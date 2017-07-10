Garfield Twp. to Discuss Building Outdoor Ice Rink

Garfield Township is discussing the possibility of an outdoor ice rink.

The township’s parks and recreation commission is discussing the possibility of the rink coming to the Silver Lake Recreation Area.

Monday night is the first time it's being discussed.

Commissioners will consider if the township wants the ice rink, as well as location, cost and type.

