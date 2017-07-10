Garfield Twp. to Discuss Building Outdoor Ice Rink

Hundreds came together Monday to watch the change of command at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.
Hundreds came together Monday to watch the change of command at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
Without a doubt it is a job most people don’t put on their top 10 list.
Without a doubt it is a job most people don’t put on their top 10 list.
Vandals left the Cadillac Sound Garden in need of some help, and it's finally here.
Vandals left the Cadillac Sound Garden in need of some help, and it's finally here.
Proposal 3 is up for discussion yet again in Traverse City.
Proposal 3 is up for discussion yet again in Traverse City.
Garfield Township is discussing the possibility of an outdoor ice rink.
Garfield Township is discussing the possibility of an outdoor ice rink.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
A fugitive all the way from Texas holed up in a Mason County house, hiding from police.
A fugitive all the way from Texas holed up in a Mason County house, hiding from police.
The city of Cadillac is up for an award, but they need your help to win.
The city of Cadillac is up for an award, but they need your help to win.
A perfect spot for family summer fun on Torch Lake with gorgeous finishes throughout.
A perfect spot for family summer fun on Torch Lake with gorgeous finishes throughout.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
An Oakland County man is recovering in the hospital after a car turned in front of him while he was on a dirt bike.
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.
A semi-truck pulling tanks filled with milk tipped Saturday afternoon in Wexford County.