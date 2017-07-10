Traverse City Commissioners Continue to Work on Amendment For Proposal 3

No additional Asian carp have turned up in a search of the Chicago waterway, where one was found just nine miles from Lake Michigan.
No additional Asian carp have turned up in a search of the Chicago waterway, where one was found just nine miles from Lake Michigan.
Right now there are only two outdoor ice rinks in the area and Monday night a trustee presented the possibility of bringing another one and the benefits it would bring.
Right now there are only two outdoor ice rinks in the area and Monday night a trustee presented the possibility of bringing another one and the benefits it would bring.
The Traverse City area Toys For Tots has received a top honor.
The Traverse City area Toys For Tots has received a top honor.
A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.
A man will spend a year and a half in jail on two separate cases in Presque Isle County.
Proposal 3 is up for discussion yet again in Traverse City.
Proposal 3 is up for discussion yet again in Traverse City.
Trusting your teen will make good driving decisions is something parents worry about. But now a program is helping to calm those nerves. The program is called STOPPED. It stands for Sheriffs' Telling Our Parents And Promoting Educated Drivers.
Trusting your teen will make good driving decisions is something parents worry about. But now a program is helping to calm those nerves. The program is called STOPPED. It stands for Sheriffs' Telling Our Parents And Promoting Educated Drivers.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears.
Hundreds came together Monday to watch the change of command at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.
Hundreds came together Monday to watch the change of command at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Traverse City.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
Grand Traverse County deputies say they arrested a man accused of having a gun while drunk and felonious assault.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears. The knotweed is an invasive species, and the number of plants in the area is on the rise. If left unchecked, the plant can cause some serious problems.
This plant is a growing concern in parts of Northern Michigan, it's more destructive than it appears.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
A controversy on four wheels. The use of electric longboards in a Northern Michigan city is facing scrutiny.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County. We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
Five people are facing charges, all from one police search in Wexford County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
An Upper Peninsula man is dead after a go-cart type vehicle he was in crashed into a parked car in Alger County.
A perfect spot for family summer fun on Torch Lake with gorgeous finishes throughout.
A perfect spot for family summer fun on Torch Lake with gorgeous finishes throughout.
A fugitive all the way from Texas holed up in a Mason County house, hiding from police.
A fugitive all the way from Texas holed up in a Mason County house, hiding from police.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
State police say a man is dead after stealing and crashing a police vehicle.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.
An Evart man has died after being thrown from a vehicle in Montcalm County.