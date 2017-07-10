Traverse City Commissioners Continue to Work on Amendment For Pr - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Commissioners Continue to Work on Amendment For Proposal 3

Posted: Updated:
By Whitney Amann, Reporter
Connect

Traverse City commissioners went into a closed session to continue the discussion of the Proposal 3 lawsuit against the city.

They spoke over the phone to an outside attorney they hired, Jim Young, to discuss moving forward with the amendment that involves buildings over 60 feet tall requiring a public vote.

They then voted unanimously for Jim Young to mount a defense to protect the integrity of the city's amendment.