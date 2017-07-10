The Plaza at Cadillac Commons Nominated For Community Excellence Award

The city of Cadillac is up for an award, but they need your help to win.

The Plaza at the Cadillac Commons is in the running for the Michigan Municipal League's 2017 community excellence award.

The award goes to communities who are working to better the lives of the people who live there.

Community leaders say they're excited about the possibility of winning this award.

“It’s a very exciting prospect, we’re happy to compete for the award just because it was such a community wide effort,” John Wallace, community development director said.

You can vote for the winner once a day until July 30.