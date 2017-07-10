Cadillac Area Community Foundation Donates Money To Help Repair Sound Garden

Vandals left the Cadillac Sound Garden in need of some help, and it's finally here.

The Cadillac Area Community Foundation donated $5,500 to help repair the Sound Garden after police say it was vandalized.

Instruments were ripped from the ground and toppled over.

Cadillac had plans in the works to start installing new instruments before this happened.

The foundation says it's a sad situation but are happy to help bring the soothing sounds back to the area.

"It impacts a lot of people every year, so we thought it would be good to add some new energy into the sound garden," Spencer Richardson, vice president, Youth Advisory Committee said.

"It just adds another activity for kids to go down and play a musical instrument, check the time on the sun dial. It's a great asset to our community," Doreen Lanc, executive director, Community Foundation said.

Police are still looking for the vandals.

If you have any information, call Cadillac police at (231) 775-3491.