Former Gymnastics Doctor Accused of Sex Crimes Expected to Change Plea

We have an update on the sex crimes case tied to an ex-gymnastics team doctor.

Dr. Larry Nassar is expected to change his plea in a child porn case during a hearing set for Tuesday.

Earlier this year, he pleaded not guilty; however, he is expected to change that to a guilty plea.

Nassar was an athletics doctor at Michigan State University and a team doctor for the U.S. Olympic team.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area.

Separately, he is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.